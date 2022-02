Armata ucraineană și forțele pro-ruse se acuză reciproc de bombardamente, pentru a doua zi. 50 de atacuri ieri, 20 - azi

A photograph shows debris after the reported shelling of a kindergarden in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine, on February 17, 2022. U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin warned on February 17, 2022, of a provocation by Moscow to justify military intervention in Ukraine after "disturbing" reports of mutual accusations of bombing between the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian separatists.,Image: 663307279, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia