Separatiștii proruși au început evacuarea civililor din Donețk și Luhansk. SUA acuză că este o manevră "cinică" a Rusiei de a distrage atenția de la planul său de a ataca

DONETSK, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 18, 2022: Cars line up at a gas station. On February 18, 2022, the heads of the separatist republics of Lugansk and Donetsk, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced a mass evacuation of residents of the republics amid the evolving threat of combat actions; Russia agreed to receive the evacuees. Nikolai Trishin/TASS,Image: 663532902, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia