epa08376376 Workers from local restaurants that were hired by Savage & Cooke distillery to work with their employees help bottle hand sanitizer in their warehouse on the historic Mare Island in Vallejo, California, USA, 21 April 2020. The Savage & Cooke distillery, owned by Napa wine maker, Dave Phinney has been mass producing hand sanitizer to help fight the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO