epa09515434 Policemen clash with the 'No Green Pass' protesters in the center of Rome, Italy, 09 October 2021. Several hundred people attended the protest called upon by extreme-right party Forza Nuova (FN) and no-vax chat channel 'Basta Dittatura' (lit.: Enough Dictatorship) to scrap the so-called Green Pass. Since 06 August, in order to be allowed access to certain activities and services, everyone over the age of 12 in Italy needs to present a COVID-19 'Green Pass' health certificate. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI