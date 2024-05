Demonstrators wave Georgian national flags during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The parliament of Georgia has cancelled its plenary session following massive protests against a proposed law that critics fear will stifle media freedom and endanger the country's bid for membership in the European Union.,Image: 869688294, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no