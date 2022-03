epa05933205 Spanish Air Force F-18 planes that will take part in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Allied Forces military mission in Baltic Air Policing during military exercises from the base in Zaragoza, Spain, 28 April 2017. Nato states that following decisions taken by Allied Heads of State and Government at the Warsaw Summit in 2016, NATO is increasing its presence in the Black Sea region. EPA/JAVIER CEBOLLADA