Ferrari Press Agency Batman 1 Ref 14669 03/04/2023 See Ferrari text Pictures must credit: Heritage Auctions A less than perfect copy of a comic featuring the first ever appearance of Batman has sold for a record equalling $1.74 million USD / €1.6 million euros at auction. The 1939 Detective Comics No. 27 was officially graded by experts as a six out of ten for condition. It ties the auction record set in May 2022 when a higher-graded copy realised the same price. This copy ranks among the most valuable and coveted of them all since Batman's co-creator Bob Kane left a message, written in ink, on its first page to his friend and collector Robert Crestohl. The cover shows the Caped Crusader swinging on a roped while holding a captured villain around the neck. Two other hoodlums look on, one armed with gun. OPS: The Detective Comics Batman edition which sold for a record equalling $1.74 million USD / €1.6 million euros at auction. Picture supplied by Ferrari