Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar și Lil Nas X au avut șapte nominalizări fiecare, urmați de Doja Cat și Harry Styles cu șase fiecare. Alți artiști care au fost nominalizați anul acesta sunt Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift și The Weeknd.
Iată mai jos lista completă a nominalizaților, dar și a câștigătorilor, care sunt evidențiați în text.
Videoclipul anului
Doja Cat – „Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – „Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – „Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – „As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – „INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – „brutal” – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – „All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylors Version) – Republic Records – câștigător
Artistul anului
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment – câștigător
Drake – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
Piesa anului
Adele – „Easy On Me” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – „Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – câștigător
Doja Cat – „Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa – „Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo – „About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – „STAY” – Columbia Records
Cel mai bun artist la început de drum
Baby Keem – Columbia Records
Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records – câștigător
GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
Måneskin – Arista Records
SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
September 2021: Griff – „One Night” – Warner Records
October 2021: Remi Wolf – „Sexy Villain” – Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – „i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records
December 2021: SEVENTEEN – „Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records – câștigător
January 2021: Mae Muller – „Better Days” – Capitol Records UK
February 2022: GAYLE – „abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
March 2022: Sheneesa – „R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo – „Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
May 2022: Wet Leg – „Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Muni Long – „Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
July 2022: Doechii – „Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
Cea mai bună colaborare
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – „Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa – „Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – „INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records – câștigător
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – „Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd – „One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – „LA FAMA” – Columbia Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – „STAY” – Columbia Records
Cea mai bună piesă POP
Billie Eilish – „Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – „Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – „Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – „As It Was” – Columbia Records – câștigător
Lizzo – „About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – „traitor” – Geffen Records
Cea mai bună piesă HIP-HOP
Eminem & Snoop Dogg – „From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems – „WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar – „N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – „Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – „Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records – câștigător
Pusha T – „Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam
Cea mai bună piesă ROCK
Foo Fighters – „Love Dies Young” – RCA Records
Jack White – „Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records
Muse – „Wont Stand Down” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – „Black Summer” – Warner Records – câștigător
Shinedown – „Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace – „So Called Life” – RCA Records
Cea mai bună piesă ALTERNATIVE
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – „Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID – „Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – „emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin – „I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records – câștigător
Panic! At The Disco – „Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots – „Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – „G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
Cea mai bună piesă LATINO
Anitta – „Envolver” – Warner Records – câștigător
Bad Bunny – „Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment
Becky G X KAROL G – „MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee – „REMIX” – Republic Records
Farruko – „Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin
J Balvin & Skrillex – „In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
Cea mai bună piesă R&B
Alicia Keys – „City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW
Chlöe – „Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
H.E.R. – „For Anyone” – RCA Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – „Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – „No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records
The Weeknd – „Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records – câștigător
Cea mai bună piesă K-POP
BTS – „Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
ITZY – „LOCO” – JYP Entertainment
LISA – „LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – câștigător
SEVENTEEN – „HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Stray Kids – „MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment
TWICE – „The Feels” – JYP Entertainment
