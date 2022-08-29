Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar și Lil Nas X au avut șapte nominalizări fiecare, urmați de Doja Cat și Harry Styles cu șase fiecare. Alți artiști care au fost nominalizați anul acesta sunt Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift și The Weeknd.

Iată mai jos lista completă a nominalizaților, dar și a câștigătorilor, care sunt evidențiați în text.

Videoclipul anului

Doja Cat – „Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – „Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – „Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – „As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – „INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – „brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – „All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylors Version) – Republic Records – câștigător

Artistul anului

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment – câștigător

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

Piesa anului

Adele – „Easy On Me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – „Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – câștigător

Doja Cat – „Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – „Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – „About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – „STAY” – Columbia Records

Cel mai bun artist la început de drum

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records – câștigător

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff – „One Night” – Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf – „Sexy Villain” – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – „i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – „Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records – câștigător

January 2021: Mae Muller – „Better Days” – Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE – „abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa – „R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo – „Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg – „Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long – „Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii – „Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Cea mai bună colaborare

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – „Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – „Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – „INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records – câștigător

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – „Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – „One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – „LA FAMA” – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – „STAY” – Columbia Records

Cea mai bună piesă POP

Billie Eilish – „Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – „Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – „Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – „As It Was” – Columbia Records – câștigător

Lizzo – „About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – „traitor” – Geffen Records

Cea mai bună piesă HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – „From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems – „WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – „N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – „Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – „Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records – câștigător

Pusha T – „Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

Cea mai bună piesă ROCK

Foo Fighters – „Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White – „Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse – „Wont Stand Down” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – „Black Summer” – Warner Records – câștigător

Shinedown – „Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – „So Called Life” – RCA Records

Cea mai bună piesă ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – „Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – „Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – „emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – „I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records – câștigător

Panic! At The Disco – „Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – „Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – „G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

Cea mai bună piesă LATINO

Anitta – „Envolver” – Warner Records – câștigător

Bad Bunny – „Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G – „MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – „REMIX” – Republic Records

Farruko – „Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – „In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

Cea mai bună piesă R&B

Alicia Keys – „City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW

Chlöe – „Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. – „For Anyone” – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – „Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – „No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – „Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records – câștigător

Cea mai bună piesă K-POP

BTS – „Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – „LOCO” – JYP Entertainment

LISA – „LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – câștigător

SEVENTEEN – „HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – „MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – „The Feels” – JYP Entertainment

