Are 48 de ani, dar nu-și arată nici pe departe vârsta. Claudia Schiffer a pozat goală pemntru revista Vogue Italia, aniversând astfel 25 de ani de la prima sa apariție în publicația respectivă.
SHE IS BACK ✨ CLAUDIA BY CLAUDIA @claudiaschiffer back on our cover after 25 years! in @ysl photographed by @collierschorrstudio styled by @vanessareidofficial! Check out our August Issue on Newsstands August 6th! “The concept was to take the framework of some of Helmut Newtons most seminal studio shoots, especially the “auto-portraits”. Theoretically, the women in these photographs by Newton were “making” their own portraits in that very brief moment that they are looking at themselves in mirrors and releasing the cameras shutter with a cable release. The idea for my story evolved into me stepping into the shoes of Helmut Newton and being shown in the mirrors reflections, photographing Claudia and Stephanie.”(…) “When you are photographing women such as Stephanie and Claudia, who are literally like the walking lexicons of fashion gesture in photography, there are things they will and will not do. Theres not one thing that you see in these photographs that Claudia didnt want to do – if she didnt want to do it, she changed it.” #CollierSchorr See more via link in bio. Full credits: #ClaudiaSchiffer @dmanagementgroup Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @ferdinandoverderi Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Interview @pimcharlottecotton Make-up @hiromi_ueda @artandcommerce Hair @garygillhair @streetersagency Manicure @louimarie_nails @jaqmanagement Set design @tomotattle @streetersagency Executive producer @sylviafarago
În imaginile apărute pe Instagram, Claudia Schiffer afișează o siluetă de vis, fără reproș.
În fotografiile respective, Claudia Schiffer își ascunde părțile intime în mod ingenios, cu o poșetă sau o pereche de pantofi. Imaginile au fost realizate de Collier Schorr.
Claudia Schiffer este unul dintre cele mai cunoscute modele din lume. De-a lunful anilor, nemțioaca a făcut furori pe podiumurile de modă și în paginile revistelor de profil. În plan personal, vedeta a avut o relație cu magicianul David Copperfield, iar după separarea de acesta cu Tim Jefferies. În anul 2002, Claudia Schiffer s-a măritat cu regizorul Matthew Vaughn. Din mariajul lor au rezultat trei copii: Caspar Matthew, Clementine Poppy și Cosima Violet.
FOTO: Northfoto