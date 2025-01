Ferrari Press Agency parents 1 Ref 16071 04/08/2024 See Ferrari text Pictures must credit: CBS Sunday Morning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken about their new initiative to support parents whose children have been victimised by online bullying. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation is launching The Parents Network. Speaking to US TV show Sunday Morning journalist Jane Pauley, Harry, 39, and Meghan, 43, spoke about the dangers of social media and suicide. The foundation's pilot program will look to help healing process for families after the death of a child whether by suicide from trolling from visiting dark corners of the web where illicit drugs are available. The interview coincided with the launch of the support group near Santa Barbara, California where the royal couple now live. A group of parents who have lost a child directly or indirectly as a result of exposure to online met the royals at an informal gathering. Harry said: “I think one of the scariest things that we've learned over the course of the last 15 to 17 years that social media has been around, and more so recently, is that it could happen to absolutely anybody. “ I mean we always talk about in the olden days if your kids were under your roof you knew what they were up to — at least they were safe. “Now they can be in the next door room on a tablet or on a phone and can be going down these rabbit holes and before you know it within 24 hours they could be taking their life.” Meghan added: “Our kids are young, they're three and five ,they’re amazing but all you want to do as parents is protect them and so as we can see what's happening in the online space. “ We know that there's a lot of work to be done there and we're just happy to be able to be a part of it .” OPS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talking to US news programme CBS News Sunday Morning journalist Jane Pauley. Picture supplied by Ferrari