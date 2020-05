epaselect epa08423058 Resident Constanze Obst watches the movie ?Loving Vincent? as a projection on a facade from a balcony in Berlin, Germany, 14 May 2020. The interdisciplinary artists group ?Meta Grey? projects movies on facades while cinemas are still closed to the public, due to the pandemic crisis of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN