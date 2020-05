epa05166165 (FILE) A file picture dated 07 May 2014 of Ezequiel Lavezzi of Paris Saint-Germain celebrating after scoring the 1-0 lead during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Rennais FC at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Paris Saint-Germain striker Ezequiel Lavezzi has agreed a two-year deal with Hebei China Fortune, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club announced on 17 February 2016. French media reports put the estimated transfer fee at 30 million US dollars (27 million euro). EPA/YOAN VALAT