epa07905577 Swedish Soccer Federation General Secretary Hakan Sjostrand (L) and Chairman of Malmo municipal executive board Katrin Stjernfeldt Jammeh unveil a statue of Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic near Malmo Stadium, in Ibrahimovic's hometown Malmo, Sweden, 08 October 2019. Ibrahimovic attended the unveiling of the 2,7 meters bronze statue by Swedish sculptor Peter Linde. EPA-EFE/Johan Nilsson SWEDEN OUT