epa00769005 An open-air coach carrying national soccer team players crosses downtown Rome, crowded by some one million supporters, from Chigi Palace, headquarters of government, to Circo Massimo late Monday 10 July 2006. Italy won the FIFA World Cup 2006 in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday. It was the fourth Italian victory at the soccer World Cup after 1934 in Italy, 1938 in France and 1982 in Spain. EPA/VALERIO CAROSI