epa08180401 Passengers wear protective face masks at Brisbane International Airport in Brisbane, Australia, 31 January 2020. Australia confirmed at least 9 cases of coronavirus, prompting the government to plan a much-criticized relocation plan for Wuhan evacuees to the remote Christmas Island for two weeks. The virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has so far killed at least 213 people, infecting over 8,000 others, mostly in China. EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT