epa08269993 Leverkusen's Leon Bailey (R) takes a free kick during the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Union Berlin in Leverkusen, 04 March 2020. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.