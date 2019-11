epa07947771 American racing magnate Roger Penske (R) and his wife Kathy Penske (L) listen as US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 24 October 2019. The Medal of Freedom is awarded by the president to citizens who make an 'especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, or world peace, or cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.' EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW