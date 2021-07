epa09349749 (FILE) - Passersby walk past the National Stadium, the main stadium of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, 23 June 2021 (reissued 17 July 2021). According to a statement from the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, a person staying within the Olympic Village tested positive for COVID-19, and was subsequently placed in 14 day quarentine. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON