LKS20 - 20030429 - HELSINKI, FINLAND : German players Klaus Kathan (49) and Mirko Ludemann (12) harass Ukrainian goalie Konstyantyn Simchukinja and players Vyacheslav Timchenkon (R) and Valery Shyryaevin (L) during the Ice Hockey World Championship preliminary match Germany vs Ukraina played on Tuesday 29, April 2003 in Helsinki, Finland. EPA PHOTO LEHTIKUVA MARKKU ULANDER