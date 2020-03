View this post on Instagram

‪WAS UP EARLY THIS MORNING, WILLOW STILL IN PJS ? HERES‬ ‪#THEWHITLOCKWORKOUT 5 of 14 #LETSGO ‬ ‪- 6 exercises‬ ‪- 30 secs each exercise‬ ‪- 2 cycles‬ @adidaslondon @myproteinuk 1. Small rebound jumps 2. Wall sit 3. Hip bridge 4. Front support runs 5. One arm circles (L) 6. One arm circles (R)