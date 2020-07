epa08389060 (FILE) - epa08266073 Chairman of UEFA Aleksander Ceferin during the annual meeting of UEFA in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 03 March 2020 (re-issued on 28 April 2020). UEFA has given 25 May 2020 as a deadline date to European Leagues to decide wether to cancel or restart their seasons after the suspension amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. UEFA's president Aleksander Ceferin explained that 'National Associations and/or Leagues should communicate to UEFA by 25 May 2020 the planned restart of their domestic competitions'. In case of cancelation 'UEFA would require the National Association to explain the special circumstances justifying such premature termination and to select clubs for the UEFA club competitions 2020/21 on the basis of sporting merit in the 2019/20 domestic competitions'. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN