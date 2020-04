epa08301869 (FILE) - Juventus' Blaise Matuidi in action during the UEFA Champions League Group H soccer match between Manchester United and Juventus FC held at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 23 September 2018 (reissued on 17 March 2020). Juventus FC announced on 17 March 2020 that player Blaise Matuidi tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus. Matuidi 'his asymptomatic and in voluntary isolation since 11 March 2020'. Matuidi is the second Juventus player who tested positive for Coronavirus after Daniele Rugani. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL