epa07736734 IOC President Thomas Bach (2-R) listens to Olympic Anthem with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R), Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiko Mori (2-L) and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike during the One Year to Go Ceremony at Tokyo Forum in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2019. The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games held the One Year to Go Ceremony to mark one year until the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will open on 24 July 2020 through 09 August 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA