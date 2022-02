epa08337222 (FILE) - The UEFA logo on display after the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, 07 December 2017 (re-issued on 01 April 2020). The UEFA has postponed on 01 April all planned matches of the national team's in June until further notice. The same applies to Champions and Europa League matches of this season. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON