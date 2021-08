epa06365902 Arley Mendez Perez from Chile reacts after attempting a world record in the men's 85kg weight class Clean and Jerk competition at the Weightlifting World Championships at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, USA, 03 December 2017. Perez won the Snatch, Clean and Jerk as well as in the total of the men's 85 kg class competition. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON