epa09383968 Mourad Aliev of France (top L) reacts during his match against Frazer Clarke of Great Britain (bottom L) in the Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) quarterfinal match of the Boxing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT