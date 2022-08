Un pompier care a intervenit la un incendiu cu 10 morți din Pennsylvania a descoperit că victimele erau familia sa

A house that was destroyed by a fatal fire is viewed in Nescopeck, Pa., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Multiple people are feared dead after the fire early Friday in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to a volunteer firefighter who responded and said the victims were his relatives. A criminal investigation is underway, police said.,Image: 712293815, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no