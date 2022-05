People with their luggage walk to a train station to wait the evacuation train heading to the west of Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 07 May 2022. After pulling back its army from near the capital Kyiv, Russia moved its main focus to the east of Ukraine, attacking it from different directions. On 24 February, Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the United Nations High Commission for the Refugees (UNHCR) last report on the situation of Ukraine released on 05 May, more than 5.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine making this the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. EPA-EFE/,Image: 689419997, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia