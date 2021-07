epa09377764 Firefighters work to control a fire in a warehouse of the Sao Paulo Cinematheque, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 29 July 2021. Dozens of firefighters worked to control a large fire that destroyed part of a warehouse of the Sao Paulo Cinematheque, which houses at least four tons of historical materials on the history of Brazilian and world cinema. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira