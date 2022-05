Ukrainian migrant families gather at the refugee camp in the Benito Juarez Sports Unit in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, 25 April 2022. The 'United For Ukraine (U4U)' program, which limits the entry of Ukrainian refugees into the United States through the borders with Mexico, and which came into force this Monday, has caused uncertainty among Ukrainian citizens who continue to arrive at the Mexican border city of Tijuana. EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez