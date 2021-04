epa09168828 Israeli security officials and rescuers inspect the dead bodies of dozens of Ultra-Orthodox Jews who died during an event at a revelry complex during Lag Ba'Omer; in Mount Meron, Israel, 29 April 2021. Dozens of people were killed and injured in the revelry complex on Mount Meron, after an apparent stampede occured during an event marking the end of the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer, the day marks the anniversary of the death of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, a sage from some 1,800 years ago, and the day on which he revealed the secrets of the 'kabbalah,' or Jewish mysticism. EPA-EFE/DAVID COHEN ISRAEL OUT