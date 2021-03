5.000 de persoane au făcut teste COVID rapide înainte de primul concert din Barcelona fără distanțare socială de la începutul epidemiei

epa09101881 Spanish band Love of Lesbian performs on stage in front of 5,000 people at the Palau Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 27 March 2021. This is the first crowded concert in Spain since the beginning of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic a year ago. People had to go through a PCR test and were given FPP2 masks before entering the test concert venue. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia