epa09149561 An undated handout photo made available by the Indonesian Navy shows Navy submarine KRI Nanggala-402 during a mission (issued 21 April 2021). The German-made submarine was reported missing near the island of Bali with 53 people on board while preparing to conduct a torpedo drill, the the Indonesian National Armed Forces said on 21 April 2021. EPA-EFE/INDONESIAN NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES