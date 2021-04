epa09135047 (FILE) Disgraced financier Bernard Madoff leaving federal court following a hearing in New York, New York, USA, 10 March 2009 (reissued 21 April 2021). Bernie Madoff, who was serving his sentence of 150 years for perpetrating one of the biggest investment scams in Wall Street history, so-called Ponzi scheme, has died in prison on 21 April 2021 at the age of 82. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE