epa09530044 (FILE) - US Secretary of State Colin Powell waits for United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan outside Annan's office, at the UN Headquarters in New York City, USA, 21 August 2003 (reissued 18 October 2021). Colin Powell has died at the age of 84, his family said on Facebook on 18 October 2021. EPA-EFE/MATT CAMPBELL