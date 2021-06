(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 15, 2018 Cuban writer Delia Fiallo, 94, poses in her studio in her house in Miami, surrounded by posters of some of her now classic Latin American soap operas in several languages. Cuban screenwriter Delia Fiallo, widely seen as "the mother of the telenovela" and the writer behind international hits like the soap opera "Crystal", died Tuesday in Miami at the age of 96, her daughter-in-law confirmed to AFP. A pioneer of the wildly popular romantic soap operas in Latin America, Fiallo, whose career began in the middle of the last century, told AFP in an interview in 2018 that she wanted to be remembered "as a person who loved a lot and who was very loved.",Image: 618642385, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia