January 3, 2023, Earth Atmosphere: NASA astronaut WALTER CUNNINGHAM, Apollo 7 lunar module pilot, is photographed during the Apollo 7 mission in 1968. Walter Cunningham, a retired NASA astronaut and pilot of the first crewed flight in the space agency's famed Apollo program, died early Tuesday morning at the age of 90. Cunningham was one of the earliest members of NASA's human spaceflight program as a member of its third astronaut class, joining the space agency in 1963. He was selected to pilot Apollo 7, the first crewed mission of the NASA program that went on to land humans on the moon for the first time.