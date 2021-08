A treia doză de vaccin COVID a devenit un simbol puternic al inechității din pandemie, spun experții

epaselect epa09389557 A policeman receives a shot of AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) COVID-19 vaccine at Trinh Hoai Duc gymnasium in Hanoi, Vietnam, 03 August 2021. Vietnam is facing the fourth COVID-19 wave, which is by far the worst wave of COVID-19 infections to date. More than 650,000 people in Vietnam have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the latest official data. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH