epa09134726 Pakistani Police flag march to maintain law and order after supporters of Islamic political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), gathered in different cities to block roads, as they demand the release of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, in Sargodha, Pakistan 14 April 2021, On 12 April, Pakistani authorities arrested Rizvi who has demanded that the French ambassador be expelled by 20 April, as supposedly agreed with the government earlier, resulting in protests and a blockade of roads by his supporters. The radical group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), led by the detained Islamist Saad Hussain Rizvi, led a blockade of the Pakistani capital by multiple hardline groups in November to protest against the caricatures of Prophet Mohammad and French President Emmanuel Macron's comments on Islam, considered blasphemous by Muslims. EPA-EFE/ISRAR UL HAQ