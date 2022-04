FILED - 11 December 2014, Belgium, Brussels: Osman Kavala, Turkish philanthropist, entrepreneur and rights defender, speaks at a press conference at the EU Parliament. Kavala refused on Friday to attend any future court hearings, arguing that he can no longer expect a fair trial after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out this week at international calls for his release. Photo: Wiktor Dabkowski/dpa