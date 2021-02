Cecilia, a 17 year old Salvadoran girl, cries while describing her abusive childhood at EIJ, an education programme focusing on English, computer skills and ethics run by the San Andres Foundation in Valle de San Andres, El Salvador on August 15, 2017. She had to seek a restraining order so that her step-brother could no longer pursue her. She says: “When I was 10, he came for me and kept me away from my parents for 3 months… they wasn’t a day when he didn’t beat me.” El Salvador is one of the most dangerous places in the western hemisphere for women and girls due to high rates of physical and sexual violence. Young women and girls are regularly targeted by gangs, raped in disputes between warring gang factions or forced into relationships where they often face further sexual exploitation and violence by members who take them as “girlfriends.”,Image: 384339031, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights ***, Model Release: no