January 7, 2020, Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan: Pakistani Shiite Muslims of Tehreek Hemayat Mazlomeen Jehan-e-Pakistan rally in protest against the killing of Qassem Soleimani as they shout slogans against U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani outside American Consulate in provincial capital city Lahore. A stampede broke out January 07 at the funeral of a top Iranian general killed in a US drone strike, leaving 56 people dead and many injured as huge crowds packed his hometown. (Credit Image: © Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press via ZUMA Wire)