epa09356802 Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a road side bomb blast that killed six civilians on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 21 July 2021. The Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed to hold fresh discussions after peace talks in Doha ended over the weekend without an agreement over the situation in Afghanistan, which has witnessed unprecedented violence since the foreign troops began pulling out in May. Since May, the Taliban have captured more than 130 district centers across Afghanistan, especially in the northern parts of the country. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI