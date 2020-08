epa06198436 A member of the U.S. Secret Service stands watch while U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to commemorate the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., 11 Sept. 2017. Trump is presiding over his first 9/11 commemoration on the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. EPA-EFE/Andrew Harrer / POOL