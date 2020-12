epa07544072 (FILE) - ILLUSTRATION - A person sits in front of a computer screen in Moers, Germany, 04 January 2019 (reissued 03 May 2019). According to media reports German and US investigators have jointly succeeded in striking a blow against illegal Internet marketplace The Wallstreet Market site, which was considered the second largest Darknet forum for drugs, hijacked credit cards and forged identity papers. The operators were primarily targeting the US market. They are in custody in Germany. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH