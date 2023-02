April 26, 2022, Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA: ALEC BALDWIN on the set in his costume for the movie 'Rust.' The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released photos from its investigation of the fatal shooting of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film 'Rust. Producer and actor Baldwin fired the prop gun that killed one crew member and injured another on the set of the movie ''Rust'' in New Mexico, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said. The film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed, and director Joel Souza, 48, was injured when Baldwin, 63, discharged the stage firearm. (Credit Image: © Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/ZUMA Press Wire Service)