epa09899336 French President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron (L) and le French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen (R) pose prior to taking part in a live televised debate that will be live broadcast on French television in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, ahead of the second round of France's presidential election. - French voters head to the polls for a run-off vote between Macron and Le Pen on April 24, 2022. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT