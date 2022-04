epa09885978 French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party candidate Marine Le Pen (C) greets supporters after attending a press conference in Vernon, Normandy, France, 12 April 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron will face French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential elections on 24 April 2022. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT