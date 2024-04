EXCLUSIVE: Story from Jam Press (Dubai Airport Chaos) Pictured: Video grab - The situation in the airport in Dubai. Chaos in Dubai airport as tourists try to escape flooded city - with ‘food running out’ and 'people sleeping on airport floor' Chaos is unfolding at Dubai airport following the extreme flooding yesterday (16 April) as the city suffered the heaviest rainfall in 75 years – all in one day. Among those trying to fly out is 36-year-old Pallavi and her family-of-three. The 36-year-old mum claims the situation at the airport is untenable with people “sleeping on the floor” and shops “running out of food”. Meanwhile the family are allegedly receiving “zero communication”. Photos taken at the scene show people tightly queuing together, sitting on the floor and standing around due to the lack of seating space. “People here are sleeping on the floor and the airport is running out of food options,” the marketing professional told NeedToKnow. “All we are getting is coffee, as everything’s out of supply. “My family and I, as well as others, have been waiting at the boarding gates with zero communication and zero concern. “When we arrived at the airport, it was flooded with people and no one from the management team knew what was going on.” Pallavi and her family were due to fly from Mumbai to New York, via Dubai, on Tuesday (16 April), which was booked in November last year costing Ł860 each. According to reports, around six inches of rain fell in the city, which is more than what Dubai gets across the year. Highways have seen cars stuck and submerged in water, damage to homes and business, as well as flights delayed for the foreseeable. Another family that has also suffered as a result of the floods, with them claiming that they were offered an alternative flight – for the 23 April. Robbie Blood, took a trip to Dubai on 3 April with his wife Jo, 48, and Amy, 11, in an attempt to have a nice, relaxing holiday that they spent. 17 Apr 2024 Pictured: Story from Jam Press (Dubai Airport Chaos) Pictured: The scenes inside Dubai airport as reported by Pallavi. Chaos in Dubai airport as tourists try to escape flooded city - with ‘food running out’ and 'people sleeping on airport floor' Chaos is unfolding at Dubai airport following the extreme flooding yesterday (16 April) as the city suffered the heaviest rainfall in 75 years – all in one day. Among those trying to fly out is 36-year-old Pallavi and her family-of-three. The 36-year-old mum claims the situation at the airport is untenable with people “sleeping on the floor” and shops “running out of food”. Meanwhile the family are allegedly receiving “zero communication”. Photos taken at the scene show people tightly queuing together, sitting on the floor and standing around due to the lack of seating space. “People here are sleeping on the floor and the airport is running out of food options,” the marketing professional told NeedToKnow. “All we are getting is coffee, as everyt.,Image: 865666721, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO Australia, Germany, Norway, South Korea, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States, Unknown Country, Model Release: no