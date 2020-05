Illustration view of American media-services provider Netflix in Akara, Turkey, March 18, 2020. With consumers asked to refrain from social gatherings and shelter-in-place at home due to COVID-19, media consumption is prepared to boom. Based on Nielsen data from prior major crises in recent U.S. history that forced consumers to stay home, total TV usage increased by nearly 60%. Photo by Depo Photos/ABACAPRESS.COM